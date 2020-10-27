The Lee Konitz Collection, Vol. 1

The Lee Konitz Collection, Vol. 1

Jazz

2013

1.

Sunflower (Extrait)

Lee Konitz

0:30
2.

Jonquil (Extrait)

Lee Konitz

0:30
3.

I'll Remember April (Extrait)

Lee Konitz

0:30
4.

You'd Be so Nice to Come Home To (Extrait)

Lee Konitz

0:30
5.

When You're Smiling (Extrait)

Lee Konitz

0:30
6.

I Remember You (Extrait)

Lee Konitz

0:30
7.

Billie's Bounce (Extrait)

Lee Konitz

0:30
8.

Crazy She Calls Me (Extrait)

Lee Konitz

0:30
9.

Background Music (Extrait)

Lee Konitz

0:30
10.

Don't Squawk (Extrait)

Lee Konitz

0:30
11.

Two Not One (Extrait)

Lee Konitz

0:30
12.

I Can't Get Started (Extrait)

Lee Konitz

0:30
13.

There Will Never Be Another You (Extrait)

Lee Konitz

0:30

13 chansons

1 h 19 min

© Lumi Entertainment