The Legendary Sun Classics
Rock
2010
1.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Lovin' Up A Storm (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Lewis Boogie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
End Of The Road (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Jambalaya (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30