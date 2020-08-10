The Lonesome Road
Rock
2013
1.
Baby Don't Go (Extrait)
Bloodshot Bill
0:30
2.
It's the Way You Are (Extrait)
Bloodshot Bill
0:30
3.
Baby Don't Like It (Extrait)
Bloodshot Bill
0:30
4.
Lonely (Extrait)
Bloodshot Bill
0:30
5.
Don't Bug Me Baby (Extrait)
Bloodshot Bill
0:30
6.
Come Back to Me (Extrait)
Bloodshot Bill
0:30
7.
Sittin' with You (Extrait)
Bloodshot Bill
0:30
8.
In Love Again (Extrait)
Bloodshot Bill
0:30
9.
Moon Is Hiding (Extrait)
Bloodshot Bill
0:30
10.
Oh Baby (Extrait)
Bloodshot Bill
0:30
11.
You Know Why (Extrait)
Bloodshot Bill
0:30
12.
Two-Timer (Extrait)
Bloodshot Bill
0:30
13.
Tell Me Mama (Extrait)
Bloodshot Bill
0:30
14.
I Love Her Just the Same (Extrait)
Bloodshot Bill
0:30
15.
Blue Days, Black Nights (Extrait)
Bloodshot Bill
0:30
16.
It'll Be You (Extrait)
Bloodshot Bill
0:30