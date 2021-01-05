The Long Road Home

The Long Road Home

Divers

2018

Disque 1

1.

The Mission (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
2.

The Long Road Home (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
3.

Israel & Lupita (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
4.

The Ambush Begins (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
5.

Last Rites For Chen (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
6.

Riddell's First Kill (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
7.

Leann & Gary Volesky (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
8.

Just A Boy (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
9.

Faith (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
10.

The Rescue Begins (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
11.

Narrow Streets (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
12.

Start Making Calls (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
13.

It's Too Late (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
14.

A Gathering Of Ravens (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
15.

Jassim (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
16.

Kids Moved Forward (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
17.

Darkest Hour (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
18.

Young In Iraq (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30

Disque 2

1.

You Can Tell Them (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
2.

Rescue Misses (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
3.

Eric Enlists (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
4.

Miltenberger's Ghost (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
5.

Crying Doesn't Help (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
6.

Finding The Soldiers (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
7.

Here We Go (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
8.

Dreaming Of Coming Home (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
9.

Hope (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
10.

A Thousand Steps (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
11.

Dream Of Me (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
12.

Another Mission (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
13.

Roll Call Of The Dead (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
14.

Taps - End Credits (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30
15.

Brothers In Arms (Extrait)

Jeff Beal

0:30

33 chansons

1 h 36 min

© Varese Sarabande