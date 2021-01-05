The Long Road Home
Divers
2018
Disque 1
1.
The Mission (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
2.
The Long Road Home (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
3.
Israel & Lupita (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
4.
The Ambush Begins (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
5.
Last Rites For Chen (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
6.
Riddell's First Kill (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
7.
Leann & Gary Volesky (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
8.
Just A Boy (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
9.
Faith (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
10.
The Rescue Begins (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
11.
Narrow Streets (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
12.
Start Making Calls (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
13.
It's Too Late (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
14.
A Gathering Of Ravens (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
15.
Jassim (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
16.
Kids Moved Forward (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
17.
Darkest Hour (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
18.
Young In Iraq (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
Disque 2
1.
You Can Tell Them (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
2.
Rescue Misses (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
3.
Eric Enlists (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
4.
Miltenberger's Ghost (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
5.
Crying Doesn't Help (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
6.
Finding The Soldiers (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
7.
Here We Go (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
8.
Dreaming Of Coming Home (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
9.
Hope (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
10.
A Thousand Steps (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
11.
Dream Of Me (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
12.
Another Mission (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
13.
Roll Call Of The Dead (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
14.
Taps - End Credits (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30
15.
Brothers In Arms (Extrait)
Jeff Beal
0:30