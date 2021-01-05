The Long Walk Home

Divers

1991

1.

Jordan River (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
2.

The Long Walk Home - Main Title (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
3.

The First Empty Bus (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
4.

Leaning On The Everlasting Arms (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
5.

Mary Catherine And Odessa's Theme (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
6.

Selma Breaks The Boycott (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
7.

No Not One (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
8.

"Don't Pass Montgomery By" (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
9.

Happy To Walk (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
10.

Do Not Pass Me By (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
11.

A Deeper Divide (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
12.

Norman Joins The Citizens Council (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
13.

The Carpool (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
14.

I Stretch My Hands To Thee / The Posey Parking Lot (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
15.

I'm Going Through (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30
16.

The Long Walk Home - End Credits (Marching To Zion) (Extrait)

George Fenton

0:30

16 chansons

50 min

© Varese Sarabande