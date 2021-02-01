The Lost Interview Tapes Featuring Jim Morrison - Volume Two: The Circus Magazine Interview

Rock

2006

1.

About Absolutely Live (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Why the Lack of Practice? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Do You Have a Great Big Ego (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

How Do You Feel About Being Called the Lizard King? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Do You Believe in Reincarnation (Extrait)

The Doors

0:22
6.

What Is Your Primary Belief? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:21
7.

What Kind of Films Did You Make at UCLA? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

What Grade Did They Give You? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

The Idea for Theatricality in Rock (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
10.

What Was Your State of Mind in Miami? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
11.

Jim: I Had a Trial (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
12.

What Did You Do That Evening? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
13.

People Say the Doors Have Declined (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
14.

Pop Idols and Rock Stars (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
15.

Jim: A Hero Is Someone Who Rebels Against the Facts of Existence (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
16.

What Do You Think of Yourself as a Human Being? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
17.

If You Had to Do the Whole Thing over What Would You Have Done? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
18.

What Do You Plan to Do in the Future? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
19.

How Is Your Book Doing? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
20.

With the Deaths of Jimi and Janis, Why Do You Think They Burned Themselves Out? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
21.

How Do You Think You'll Die? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
22.

What About the State of America? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
23.

What Is The Climate of America in Your Opinion? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
24.

If You Spend Eight Months in Jail, What's Going to Happen to the Group? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
25.

Has It Definitely Been Decided That You're Going to Jail? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
26.

What Was the Isle of Wight Concert Like? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
27.

The Trial, Were You Scared? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
28.

What About the Police? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
29.

Have You Ever Been Hassled on the Road by the Police? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
30.

I Didn't Know You Have a Sister (Extrait)

The Doors

0:16
31.

How Did Your Fame Affect Your Family? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
32.

Have Your Earlier Visualizations for the Group Become a Realization? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
33.

Restart the Cassette Machine (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
34.

Jim: I Like Interviews (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
35.

The Stooges and Other Groups (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
36.

Jim: About Love (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
37.

Jim: John Got Married Sunday (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
38.

Jim: The Group's at a Critical Point (Extrait)

The Doors

0:27
39.

Jim: About Interviews (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
40.

Have You Seen the Company Theatre Play? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
41.

How Do You Feel About Plays Written About You? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

41 chansons

58 min

© Rhino - Elektra