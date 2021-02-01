The Lost Interview Tapes Featuring Jim Morrison - Volume Two: The Circus Magazine Interview
Rock
2006
1.
About Absolutely Live (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
2.
Why the Lack of Practice? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
3.
Do You Have a Great Big Ego (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
4.
How Do You Feel About Being Called the Lizard King? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
5.
Do You Believe in Reincarnation (Extrait)
The Doors
0:22
6.
What Is Your Primary Belief? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:21
7.
What Kind of Films Did You Make at UCLA? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
8.
What Grade Did They Give You? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
9.
The Idea for Theatricality in Rock (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
10.
What Was Your State of Mind in Miami? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
11.
Jim: I Had a Trial (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
12.
What Did You Do That Evening? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
13.
People Say the Doors Have Declined (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
14.
Pop Idols and Rock Stars (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
15.
Jim: A Hero Is Someone Who Rebels Against the Facts of Existence (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
16.
What Do You Think of Yourself as a Human Being? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
17.
If You Had to Do the Whole Thing over What Would You Have Done? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
18.
What Do You Plan to Do in the Future? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
19.
How Is Your Book Doing? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
20.
With the Deaths of Jimi and Janis, Why Do You Think They Burned Themselves Out? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
21.
How Do You Think You'll Die? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
22.
What About the State of America? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
23.
What Is The Climate of America in Your Opinion? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
24.
If You Spend Eight Months in Jail, What's Going to Happen to the Group? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
25.
Has It Definitely Been Decided That You're Going to Jail? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
26.
What Was the Isle of Wight Concert Like? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
27.
The Trial, Were You Scared? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
28.
What About the Police? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
29.
Have You Ever Been Hassled on the Road by the Police? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
30.
I Didn't Know You Have a Sister (Extrait)
The Doors
0:16
31.
How Did Your Fame Affect Your Family? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
32.
Have Your Earlier Visualizations for the Group Become a Realization? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
33.
Restart the Cassette Machine (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
34.
Jim: I Like Interviews (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
35.
The Stooges and Other Groups (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
36.
Jim: About Love (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
37.
Jim: John Got Married Sunday (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
38.
Jim: The Group's at a Critical Point (Extrait)
The Doors
0:27
39.
Jim: About Interviews (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
40.
Have You Seen the Company Theatre Play? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
41.
How Do You Feel About Plays Written About You? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30