The Lure of France (Original Album Plus Bonus Tracks 1957)
Pop
2013
1.
Mademoiselle de Paris, Under Paris Skies (Extrait)
André Kostelantez and His Orchestra
0:30
2.
Bonjour Paris/My Prayer (Extrait)
André Kostelantez and His Orchestra
0:30
3.
Mimi (Extrait)
André Kostelantez and His Orchestra
0:30
4.
La Mer/Autumn Leaves (Extrait)
André Kostelantez and His Orchestra
0:30
5.
April in Paris (Extrait)
André Kostelantez and His Orchestra
0:30
6.
Clair de lune (Extrait)
André Kostelantez and His Orchestra
0:30
7.
Pizzicato Polka (Extrait)
André Kostelantez and His Orchestra
0:30
8.
Depuis le jour, from Louise (Extrait)
André Kostelantez and His Orchestra
0:30
9.
Rêverie (Extrait)
André Kostelantez and His Orchestra
0:30
10.
The Girl With the Flaxen Hair (Extrait)
André Kostelantez and His Orchestra
0:30
11.
Can Can (Extrait)
André Kostelantez and His Orchestra
0:30
12.
My Romance (Extrait)
André Kostelantez and His Orchestra
0:30
13.
Loneliness of Evening (Extrait)
André Kostelantez and His Orchestra
0:30