The Mikado - Iolanthe Highlights
Musique classique
2009
Disque 1
1.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu: Overture (Allegro moderato - Andante comodo - Allegro con brio) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
2.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 1: No. 1, Chorus, "If you want to know who we are" (Nobles) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
3.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 1: No. 2a, Recitative and Scena, "Gentlemen, I pray you tell me" (Nanki-Poo, A Noble) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
4.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 1: No. 2b, Song with Chorus, "A Wand'ring Minstrel I" (Nanki-Poo, Nobles) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
5.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 1: No. 3, Song and Chorus, "Our Great Mikado, virtuous man" (Pish-Tush, Nobles) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
6.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 1: No. 4, Song, "Young man, despair" (Pooh-Bah, Nanki-Poo, Pish-Tush) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
7.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 1: No. 4a, Recitative, "And have I journey'd for a month" (Nanki-Poo, Pooh-Bah) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
8.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 1: No. 5, Chorus with Song, "Behold the Lord High Executioner!" (Nobles, Ko-Ko) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
9.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 1: No. 5a, Song, "As some day it may happen" (Ko-Ko, Nobles) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
10.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 1: No. 6, Chorus, "Comes a train of little ladies" (Girls) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
11.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 1: No. 7, Trio with Chorus, "Three little maids from school" (Yum-Yum, Peep-bo, Pitti-Sing, Girls) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
12.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 1: No. 8, Quintett, "So please you, sir, we much regret" (Yum-Yum, Peep-bo, Pitti-Sing, Pooh-Bah, Pish-Tush, Girls) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
13.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 1: No. 9, Duet, "Were you not to Ko-Ko plighted" (Nanki-Poo, Yum-Yum) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
14.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 1: No. 10, Trio, "I am so proud" (Pooh-Bah, Ko-Ko, Pish-Tush) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
15.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 1: No. 11, Finale, "With aspect stern and gloomy stride" (Nobles, Girls, Pooh-Bah, Ko-Ko, Nanki-Poo, Yum-Yum, Others) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
16.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 1: "Your revels cease!" (Katisha, Nanki-Poo, Pitti-Sing, Yum-Yum, Others) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
17.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 2: No. 12, Chorus with Solo, "Braid the raven hair" (Girls, Pitti-Sing) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
18.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 2: No. 13, Song, "The sun, whose rays are all ablaze" (Yum-Yum) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
19.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 2: No. 14, Madrigal, "Brightly dawns our wedding day" (Yum-Yum, Pitti-Sing, Nanki-Poo, Pish-Tush) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
20.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 2: No. 15, Trio, "Here's a how-de-do!" (Yum-Yum, Nanki-Poo, Ko-Ko) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
21.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 2: No. 16, Entrance of Mikado, "Miya sama … From every kind of man obedience I expect" (Girls, Nobles, Mikado, Katisha) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
22.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 2: No. 17, Song with Chorus, "A more humane Mikado" (Mikado, Nobles) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
Disque 2
1.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 2: No. 18, Trio and Chorus, "The criminal cried" (Ko-Ko, Nobles, Pitti-Sing, Pooh-Bah) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
2.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 2: No. 19, Glee, "See how the Fates their gifts allot" (Mikado, Pitti-Sing, Pooh-Bah, Ko-Ko, Katisha) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
3.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 2: No. 20, Duets, "The flowers that bloom in the spring" (Nanki-Poo, Yum-Yum, Pitti-Sing, Pooh-Bah, Ko-Ko) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
4.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 2: No. 21a, Recitative, "Alone, and yet alive" (Katisha) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
5.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 2: No. 21b, Song, "Hearts do not break" (Katisha) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
6.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 2: No. 22, Song, "On a tree by a river a little tom-tit" (Ko-Ko) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
7.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 2: No. 23, Duet, "There is beauty in the bellow of the blast" (Katisha, Ko-Ko) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
8.
The Mikado or The Town of Titipu, Act 2: No. 24, Finale, "For he's gone and married Yum-Yum … The threatened cloud" (Pitti-Sing, Ko-Ko, Nanki-Poo, Yum-Yum, Others) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
9.
Iolanthe or The Peer and the Peri: Overture (Andante - Andante espressivo - Allegro giocoso) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
10.
Iolanthe or The Peer and the Peri, Act 1: No. 5, Duet, "None shall part us from each other" (Phyllis, Strephon) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
11.
Iolanthe or The Peer and the Peri, Act 1: No. 6, Chorus, "Loudly let the trumpet bray!" (Peers, Band) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
12.
Iolanthe or The Peer and the Peri, Act 1: No. 9, Recitative with Chorus, "Nay, tempt me not" (Phyllis) - No. 10, Ballad with Chorus, "Spurn not the nobly born" (Lord Tolloller, Peers) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
13.
Iolanthe or The Peer and the Peri, Act 1: No. 12, Song, "When I went to the Bar as a very young man" (Lord Chancellor) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
14.
Iolanthe or The Peer and the Peri, Act 1: No. 13, Finale, "When next your Houses do assemble" (Queen of the Fairies, Celia, Leila, Fleta, Fairies, Strephon, Peers, Lord Chancellor, Lord Mountararat, Lord Tolloller) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
15.
Iolanthe or The Peer and the Peri, Act 2: No. 14, Sentry Song, "When all night long a chap remains" (Private Willis) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
16.
Iolanthe or The Peer and the Peri, Act 2: No. 15, Chorus, "Strephon's a Member of Parliament" (Fairies, Peers) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
17.
Iolanthe or The Peer and the Peri, Act 2: No. 16, Song with Chorus, "When Britain really ruled the waves" (Lord Mountararat, Fairies, Peers) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
18.
Iolanthe or The Peer and the Peri, Act 2: No. 18, Song with Chorus, "Oh, foolish fay" (Queen of the Fairies, Fairies) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
19.
Iolanthe or The Peer and the Peri, Act 2: No. 20a, Recitative, "Love, unrequited, robs me of my rest" (Lord Chancellor) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
20.
Iolanthe or The Peer and the Peri, Act 2: No. 20b, Nightmare Song, "When you're lying awake with a dismal headache" (Lord Chancellor) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
21.
Iolanthe or The Peer and the Peri, Act 2: No. 21, Trio, "If you go in" (Lord Tolloller, Lord Mountararat, Lord Chancellor) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
22.
Iolanthe or The Peer and the Peri, Act 2: No. 22, Duet, "If we're weak enough to tarry" (Strephon, Phyllis) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
23.
Iolanthe or The Peer and the Peri, Act 2: No. 23, Recitative and Ballad, "My Lord, a suppliant at your feet … He loves!" (Iolanthe) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
24.
Iolanthe or The Peer and the Peri, Act 2: No. 24, "It may not be" (Lord Chancellor, Iolanthe, Queen of the Fairies, Fairies) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30
25.
Iolanthe or The Peer and the Peri, Act 2: No. 25, Ensemble, "Soon as we may, off and away" (Lord Chancellor, Lord Mountararat, Lord Tolloller, Iolanthe, Queen, Leila, Celia, Fleta, Phyllis, Strephon, Fairies, Peers) (Extrait)
Alexander Faris
0:30