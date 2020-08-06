Dancer and the Moon

Dancer and the Moon

Shadow of the Moon

Shadow of the Moon

Beyond the Sunset

Beyond the Sunset

The Moon Is Shining (Somewhere over the Sea)

The Moon Is Shining (Somewhere over the Sea) (Extrait) Blackmore's Night

The Moon Is Shining (Somewhere over the Sea)

The Moon Is Shining (Somewhere over the Sea) (Extrait) Blackmore's Night

The Moon Is Shining (Somewhere over the Sea)