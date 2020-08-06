The Moon Is Shining (Somewhere over the Sea)

The Moon Is Shining (Somewhere over the Sea)

Folk

2013

1.

The Moon Is Shining (Somewhere over the Sea) (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
2.

The Moon Is Shining (Somewhere over the Sea) (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30

2 chansons

10 min

© Frontiers Records