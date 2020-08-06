The Most Beautiful Russian Orthodox Church Music
Musique du monde
2014
1.
Se Nyne (Psalm 133): "Here Bless the Lord and all the Servants of the Lord" (Extrait)
Saint Petersbourg Vocal Ensemble
0:30
2.
Blazen Mux (Psalm 1): "Happyness is Mankind" (Extrait)
Saint Petersbourg Vocal Ensemble
0:30
3.
Slava V Vysnikh Bogu (Extrait)
Saint Petersbourg Vocal Ensemble
0:30
4.
Khavalite Imja Gospodne Alliluja (Praise the Name of the Lord, Hallelujah) (Extrait)
Saint Petersbourg Vocal Ensemble
0:30
5.
Svjatvj Boze, Trisagion (The Saint is God, the Saint is Strong, The Saint is Immortal) (Extrait)
Saint Petersbourg Vocal Ensemble
0:30
6.
Vecnaja Pamjat (Eternal Souvenir) [Song in Memory of the Deceased] (Extrait)
Saint Petersbourg Vocal Ensemble
0:30
7.
Svete Tikhij (O Peaceful Light) [Hymn to Jesus Christ] (Extrait)
Saint Petersbourg Vocal Ensemble
0:30
8.
Pod Tvoju Milost Pribegayem (Under the Mercy, Prayer to the Mother of God) (Extrait)
Saint Petersbourg Vocal Ensemble
0:30
9.
Nunc Dimittis (The Cantata of Simon): "Now O Lord, You Can Leave Your Servant" (Extrait)
Saint Petersbourg Vocal Ensemble
0:30
10.
Viceri Tvoeja Tajnyja (Of your Mysterious Scene) (Extrait)
Saint Petersbourg Vocal Ensemble
0:30
11.
Plotiju Usnuv (Extrait)
Saint Petersbourg Vocal Ensemble
0:30
12.
Tebe Poem (We Are Singing to You) (Extrait)
Saint Petersbourg Vocal Ensemble
0:30
13.
Milnost Mira (Charity of Peace / We Are Singing to You / Enchanting Liturgy) (Extrait)
Saint Petersbourg Vocal Ensemble
0:30
14.
Telo Khristovo Primite (Accept the Body of Jesus Christ) (Extrait)
Saint Petersbourg Vocal Ensemble
0:30
15.
Mati Bozija (O Mother of God. Prayer to Mother Maria) (Extrait)
Saint Petersbourg Vocal Ensemble
0:30