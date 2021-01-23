The Most Popular Musical Feature Films

Pop

2017

1.

Fame (From the Movie "Fame") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
2.

America (From the Movie "West Side Story") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
3.

City of Stars (From the Movie "La La Land") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
4.

Beauty & the Beast (From the Movie "Beauty & the Beast") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
5.

You're the One That I Want (From the Movie "Grease"] (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
6.

Footloose (Form the Movie "Footloose") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
7.

On Broadway (From the Movie "All That Jazz") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
8.

Summer Nights (From the Movie "Grease"] (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
9.

Over the Rainbow (From the Movie "The Wizard Of Oz") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
10.

Out Here On My Own (From the Movie "Fame") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
11.

Tonight (From the Movie "West Side Story") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
12.

Jesus-Christ Superstar (From the Movie "Jesus-Christ Superstar") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
13.

I Dreamed a Dream (From the Movie "Les Misérables") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
14.

Maria (From the Movie "West Side Story") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
15.

Don't Cry for Me Argentina (From the Movie "Evita") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
16.

Cabaret (From the Movie "Cabaret") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 00 min

© Addicted Productions