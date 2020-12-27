The Musikladen Concert 1981 (Live)

The Musikladen Concert 1981 (Live)

Pop

2016

1.

Ouverture (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
2.

A Matter of Pride (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
3.

TV Is King (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
4.

Think About Me (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
5.

Talk to Ya Later (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
6.

Sport Fans (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
7.

Amnesia (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
8.

Mr. Hate (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
9.

Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
10.

Smoke (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
11.

Mondo Bondage (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
12.

Don't Want to Wait Anymore (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
13.

Power Tools (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
14.

Business Dance (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
15.

Don't Slow Down (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
16.

Sushi Girl (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
17.

Tubes World Tour (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
18.

Let's Make Some Noise (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30

18 chansons

1 h 20 min

© Fuego