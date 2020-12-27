The Musikladen Concert 1981 (Live)
Pop
2016
1.
Ouverture (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
2.
A Matter of Pride (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
3.
TV Is King (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
4.
Think About Me (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
5.
Talk to Ya Later (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
6.
Sport Fans (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
7.
Amnesia (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
8.
Mr. Hate (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
9.
Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
10.
Smoke (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
11.
Mondo Bondage (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
12.
Don't Want to Wait Anymore (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
13.
Power Tools (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
14.
Business Dance (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
15.
Don't Slow Down (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
16.
Sushi Girl (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
17.
Tubes World Tour (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
18.
Let's Make Some Noise (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30