The Musketeers of Rock & Roll

The Musketeers of Rock & Roll

Rock

1998

1.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Whole Lotta Shakin'goin'on (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

High School Confidencial (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Me An'bobby McGhee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Jackson (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Tutti Frutti (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Lucille (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Long Tall Sally (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Baby Face (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

She's Got It (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Reelin'and Rockin' (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Roll over Beethoven (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

School Day (Ring! Ring! Goes the Bell) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Carol / Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

18 chansons

1 h 07 min

© Digimusic