The Musketeers of Rock & Roll
Rock
1998
1.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Whole Lotta Shakin'goin'on (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
High School Confidencial (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Me An'bobby McGhee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Jackson (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Tutti Frutti (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Lucille (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Long Tall Sally (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Baby Face (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
She's Got It (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Reelin'and Rockin' (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Roll over Beethoven (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
School Day (Ring! Ring! Goes the Bell) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Carol / Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30