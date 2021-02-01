The New Album
Pop
2005
1.
Silent Treatment (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
2.
Dancing on My Feet (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
3.
Gran Mamou (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
4.
Burma Shave (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
5.
Nancy's Minuet (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
6.
He's Got My Sympathy (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
7.
Little Hollywood Girl (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
8.
Omaha (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
9.
Empty Boxes (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
10.
I Can't Say Goodbye to You (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
11.
Nothing Matters but You (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
12.
When Snowflakes Fall in Summer (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
13.
I'll See Your Light (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
14.
Why Not (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30