The New Album

Pop

2005

1.

Silent Treatment (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
2.

Dancing on My Feet (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
3.

Gran Mamou (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
4.

Burma Shave (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
5.

Nancy's Minuet (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
6.

He's Got My Sympathy (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
7.

Little Hollywood Girl (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
8.

Omaha (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
9.

Empty Boxes (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
10.

I Can't Say Goodbye to You (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
11.

Nothing Matters but You (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
12.

When Snowflakes Fall in Summer (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
13.

I'll See Your Light (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
14.

Why Not (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30

14 chansons

34 min

© Rhino - Warner Records