The New Sound of Ernestine AndersonSue Records Story - Original Album Plus Bonus Tracks

Pop

2013

1.

Out of My Continental Mind (Extrait)

Ernestine Anderson

0:30
2.

One Never Knows (Extrait)

Ernestine Anderson

0:30
3.

You Deserve the Best (Extrait)

Ernestine Anderson

0:30
4.

Evil Spelled Backwards Means Live (Extrait)

Ernestine Anderson

0:30
5.

If I Love Again (Extrait)

Ernestine Anderson

0:30
6.

Keep an Eye On Love (Extrait)

Ernestine Anderson

0:30
7.

I Believe in You (Extrait)

Ernestine Anderson

0:30
8.

The Best Is Yet to Come (Extrait)

Ernestine Anderson

0:30
9.

Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars (Corcovado) (Extrait)

Ernestine Anderson

0:30
10.

You're Not the Guy for Me (Extrait)

Ernestine Anderson

0:30
11.

Will I Find My Love Today (Extrait)

Ernestine Anderson

0:30
12.

One Heartache Ago (Extrait)

Ernestine Anderson

0:30
13.

(You'll Always Be) The One I Love (Extrait)

Ernestine Anderson

0:30
14.

Social Call (Extrait)

Ernestine Anderson

0:30

14 chansons

38 min

© Soul Story