The One and Only Jerry Lee Lewis
Rock
2013
1.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
You Win Again (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Chantilly Lace (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Waiting for a Train (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Drinking Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
I'll Make It All up to You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Me and Bobby Mcgee (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Another Place, Another Time (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Save the Last Dance for Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
There Must Be More to Love Than This (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Think About It Darlin' (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
She Even Woke Me up to Say Goodbye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Touching Home (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Rockin' My Life Away (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Middle Age Crazy (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Break Up (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30