The One Giveth, The Count Taketh Away
R&B
2007
1.
Shine-O-Mite (Rag Poping) (Extrait)
Bootsy Collins
0:30
2.
Landshark (Just When You Thought It Was Safe) (Extrait)
Bootsy Collins
0:30
3.
Countracula (This One's for You) (Extrait)
Bootsy Collins
0:30
4.
#1 Funkateer (Extrait)
Bootsy Collins
0:30
5.
Excon (Of Love) (Extrait)
Bootsy Collins
0:30
6.
So Nice You Name Him Twice (Extrait)
Bootsy Collins
0:30
7.
What's W-R-O-N-G Radio (Extrait)
Bootsy Collins
0:30
8.
Music to Smile By (Extrait)
Bootsy Collins
0:30
9.
Play on Playboy (Extrait)
Bootsy Collins
0:30
10.
Take a Lickin' and Keep on Kickin' (Extrait)
Bootsy Collins
0:30
11.
The Funky Funktioneer (Extrait)
Bootsy Collins
0:30