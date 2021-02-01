The Original Lost Elektra Sessions

The Original Lost Elektra Sessions

Pop

2009

1.

Good Morning Little School Girl (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
2.

Just to Be with You (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
3.

Help Me (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
4.

Hate to See You Go (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
5.

Poor Boy (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
6.

Nut Popper #1 (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
7.

Everything's Gonna Be Alright (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
8.

Lovin' Cup (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
9.

Rock Me (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
10.

It Hurts Me Too (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
11.

Our Love Is Drifting (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
12.

Take Me Back Baby (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
13.

Mellow Down Easy (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
14.

Ain't No Need to Go No Further (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
15.

Love Her with a Feeling (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
16.

Piney Brown Blues (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
17.

Spoonful (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
18.

That's All Right (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
19.

Goin' Down Slow (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30

19 chansons

58 min

© Rhino - Elektra