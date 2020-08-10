The Original Sun Masters: 60 Classic Songs

Rock

2012

1.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

It'll Be Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Break Up (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Matchbox (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Wild One (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Rock and Roll Ruby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Pink Pedal Pushers (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Rockin' the Boat of Love (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

John Henry (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Jailhouse Rock (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

Ooby Dooby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
22.

Fools Like Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
23.

I'll Make It All Up to You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
24.

Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
25.

Drinking Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
26.

I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
27.

Lovin' Up a Storm (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
28.

Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
29.

Money (That's What I Want) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
30.

Pumping Piano Rock (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
31.

Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
32.

I Can't Seem to Say Goodbye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
33.

Put Me Down (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
34.

Carry Me Back to Old Virginia (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
35.

My Pretty Quadroom (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
36.

Move On Down the Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
37.

Return of Jerry Lee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
38.

I Love You Because (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
39.

Teen-Age Letter (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
40.

Night Train to Memphis (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
41.

Save the Last Dance for Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
42.

Jambalaya (On the Bayou) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
43.

Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
44.

Honey Hush (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
45.

Milkshake Mademoiselle (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
46.

High Powered Woman (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
47.

C. C. Rider (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
48.

My Bonnie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
49.

Frankie and Johnny (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
50.

Let the Good Times Roll (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
51.

Whole Lotta Twistin' (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
52.

You're the Only Star in My Blue Heaven (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
53.

Singing the Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
54.

Deep Elem Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
55.

Livin' Lovin' Wreck (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
56.

That Lucky Old Sun (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
57.

Lewis Boogie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
58.

Goodnight Irene (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
59.

Born to Lose (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
60.

End of the Road (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

60 chansons

2 h 23 min

© Synergie OMP