The Other Side Of The Tracks

Country

1997

1.

She Keeps the Home Fires Burning (Extrait)

The Lawmen

0:30
2.

New Patches (Extrait)

The Lawmen

0:30
3.

Million Miles Apart (Extrait)

The Lawmen

0:30
4.

My Girl (Extrait)

The Lawmen

0:30
5.

Where Corn Don't Grow (Extrait)

The Lawmen

0:30
6.

Georgia On My Mind (Extrait)

The Lawmen

0:30
7.

If It Weren't For Country Music (I'd Go Crazy) (Extrait)

The Lawmen

0:30
8.

Love Me Tender (Extrait)

The Lawmen

0:30
9.

Sold (the Grundy County Auction) (Extrait)

The Lawmen

0:30
10.

The Cowboy Song (Extrait)

The Lawmen

0:30
11.

Highway Patrol (Extrait)

The Lawmen

0:30
12.

Turn to Him (Extrait)

The Lawmen

0:30
13.

High Green (Extrait)

The Lawmen

0:30

13 chansons

41 min

© Lifter Productions