The Other Side Of The Tracks
Country
1997
1.
She Keeps the Home Fires Burning (Extrait)
The Lawmen
0:30
2.
New Patches (Extrait)
The Lawmen
0:30
3.
Million Miles Apart (Extrait)
The Lawmen
0:30
4.
My Girl (Extrait)
The Lawmen
0:30
5.
Where Corn Don't Grow (Extrait)
The Lawmen
0:30
6.
Georgia On My Mind (Extrait)
The Lawmen
0:30
7.
If It Weren't For Country Music (I'd Go Crazy) (Extrait)
The Lawmen
0:30
8.
Love Me Tender (Extrait)
The Lawmen
0:30
9.
Sold (the Grundy County Auction) (Extrait)
The Lawmen
0:30
10.
The Cowboy Song (Extrait)
The Lawmen
0:30
11.
Highway Patrol (Extrait)
The Lawmen
0:30
12.
Turn to Him (Extrait)
The Lawmen
0:30
13.
High Green (Extrait)
The Lawmen
0:30