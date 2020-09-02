The Owl And The Pussy Cat

Musique pour enfants

2007

1.

Teddy Bears' Picnic (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

You Are My Sunshine (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

All The Pretty Little Horses (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

When Goldilocks Went To The House Of Bears (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Bobby Shafto (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Halfway Up The Stairs (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

London Bridge Is Falling Down (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

The Owl and the Pussy Cat (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Appusky Dusky (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Three Blind Mice (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

O Dear, What Can The Matter Be? (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

I Hear Thunder (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Jack and Jill (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

This Little Pig Went To Market (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Lavender's Blue (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Teddy Bear, Teddy Bear, Touch Your Nose (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Hush A Bye Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Okki Tokki Unga (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Pussy Cat, Pussy Cat (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

What Are Little Girls Made Of? (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

Dance To Your Daddy (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

My Bonnie (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

Pop Goes the Weasel (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

Hey Diddle Diddle (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Here We Come Gathering Nuts In May (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

Feed The Birds, Tuppence A Bag (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
27.

Baa Baa, Black Sheep (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
28.

Polly Put The Kettle On (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
29.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
30.

The North Wind Doth Blow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
31.

Ride A Cock-Horse (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
32.

You're A Pink Toothbrush, I'm A Blue Toothbrush (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

32 chansons

1 h 01 min

© CRS Records