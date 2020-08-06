The Piano Side of Brazil, Vol.1

The Piano Side of Brazil, Vol.1

Jazz

2019

1.

Desafinado (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

Wave (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

How Insensitive (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

Black Orpheus (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Chega De Soudade (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

Triste (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

Eu Sei Que Vou Te Amar (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Summer Samba (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

Once I Loved (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

One Note Samba (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

Poinciana (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
12.

Quiet Nights Of Quiet Stars (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
13.

The Girl From Ipanema (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

13 chansons

1 h 06 min

© Blue Flame Records