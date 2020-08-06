The Piano Side of Frank Sinatra
Jazz
2015
1.
I Get a Kick out of You (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
Autumn in New York (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
Chicago (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
As Time Goes By (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
Pennies from Heaven (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
I Wish You Love (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
I Left My Heart in San Fransisco (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Cheek to Cheek (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
I've Got the World on a String (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
10.
Moon River (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
11.
I'll Be Seeing You (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
12.
I've Got You Under My Skin (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
13.
Just One of Those Things (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
14.
New York, New York (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
15.
You Make Me Feel so Young (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
16.
My Way (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
17.
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
18.
Blue Moon (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
19.
Fly Me to the Moon (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
20.
The Night We Called It a Day (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30