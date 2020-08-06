The Piano Side of Frank Sinatra

Jazz

2015

1.

I Get a Kick out of You (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

Autumn in New York (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

Chicago (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

As Time Goes By (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Pennies from Heaven (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

I Wish You Love (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

I Left My Heart in San Fransisco (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Cheek to Cheek (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

I've Got the World on a String (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

Moon River (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

I'll Be Seeing You (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
12.

I've Got You Under My Skin (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
13.

Just One of Those Things (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
14.

New York, New York (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
15.

You Make Me Feel so Young (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
16.

My Way (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
17.

Smoke Gets in Your Eyes (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
18.

Blue Moon (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
19.

Fly Me to the Moon (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
20.

The Night We Called It a Day (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 15 min

© Blue Flame Records