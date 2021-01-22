The Piano Side of Movies
Divers
2019
1.
Against All Odds (From "Against All Odds) (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
Time (From "Inception") (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
Lovesong (From "The Godfather) (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
Over the Rainbow (From "The Wizard of Oz") (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
Main Title (From "The Prince of Tides") (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
Places That Belong to You (From "The Prince of Tides") (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
Chariots of Fire (From "Chariots of Fire") (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Moon River (From "Breakfast at Tiffany'S") (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
I See You (From "Avatar") (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
10.
Can You Feel the Love Tonight (From "The Lion King") (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
11.
He Sleeps (From "Pretty Women") (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
12.
My Heart Will Go on (From "Titanic") (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
13.
Now We Are Free (From "Gladiator") (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
14.
As Time Goes By (From "Casablanca") (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30