The Piano Side of Movies, Vol. 1

The Piano Side of Movies, Vol. 1

Divers

2019

1.

Against All Odds (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

Time (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

Lovesong (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

Over The Rainbow (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Main Title (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

Places That Belong To You (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

Chariots Of Fire (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Moon River (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

I See You (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

Can You Feel The Love Tonight (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

He Sleeps (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
12.

My Heart Will Go On (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
13.

Now We Are Free (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
14.

As Time Goes By (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 06 min

© Blue Flame Records