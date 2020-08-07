The Piano Side of Movies, Vol. 1
Divers
2019
1.
Against All Odds (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
Time (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
Lovesong (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
Over The Rainbow (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
Main Title (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
Places That Belong To You (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
Chariots Of Fire (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Moon River (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
I See You (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
10.
Can You Feel The Love Tonight (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
11.
He Sleeps (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
12.
My Heart Will Go On (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
13.
Now We Are Free (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
14.
As Time Goes By (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30