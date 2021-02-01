The Platinum Collection

The Platinum Collection

Folk

2007

1.

Delirious (Extrait)

Luka Bloom

0:30
2.

Dreams in America (Extrait)

Luka Bloom

0:30
3.

An Irishman in Chinatown (Extrait)

Luka Bloom

0:30
4.

Gone to Pablo (Extrait)

Luka Bloom

0:30
5.

You Couldn't Have Come at a Better Time (Extrait)

Luka Bloom

0:30
6.

The Hill of Allen (Extrait)

Luka Bloom

0:30
7.

I Believe in You (Extrait)

Luka Bloom

0:30
8.

I Need Love (Extrait)

Luka Bloom

0:30
9.

This Is Your Country (Extrait)

Luka Bloom

0:30
10.

The Acoustic Motorbike (Extrait)

Luka Bloom

0:30
11.

Can't Help Falling in Love (Extrait)

Luka Bloom

0:30
12.

Be Well (Extrait)

Luka Bloom

0:30
13.

Diamond Mountain (Extrait)

Luka Bloom

0:30
14.

Black Is the Colour (Extrait)

Luka Bloom

0:30
15.

Holding Back the River (Extrait)

Luka Bloom

0:30
16.

The Fertile Rock (Extrait)

Luka Bloom

0:30
17.

Sanctuary (Extrait)

Luka Bloom

0:30

17 chansons

1 h 08 min

© Rhino - Warner Records