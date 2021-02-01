The Platinum Collection
Folk
2007
1.
Delirious (Extrait)
Luka Bloom
0:30
2.
Dreams in America (Extrait)
Luka Bloom
0:30
3.
An Irishman in Chinatown (Extrait)
Luka Bloom
0:30
4.
Gone to Pablo (Extrait)
Luka Bloom
0:30
5.
You Couldn't Have Come at a Better Time (Extrait)
Luka Bloom
0:30
6.
The Hill of Allen (Extrait)
Luka Bloom
0:30
7.
I Believe in You (Extrait)
Luka Bloom
0:30
8.
I Need Love (Extrait)
Luka Bloom
0:30
9.
This Is Your Country (Extrait)
Luka Bloom
0:30
10.
The Acoustic Motorbike (Extrait)
Luka Bloom
0:30
11.
Can't Help Falling in Love (Extrait)
Luka Bloom
0:30
12.
Be Well (Extrait)
Luka Bloom
0:30
13.
Diamond Mountain (Extrait)
Luka Bloom
0:30
14.
Black Is the Colour (Extrait)
Luka Bloom
0:30
15.
Holding Back the River (Extrait)
Luka Bloom
0:30
16.
The Fertile Rock (Extrait)
Luka Bloom
0:30
17.
Sanctuary (Extrait)
Luka Bloom
0:30