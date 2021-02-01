The Platinum Collection

Soul

2007

1.

Shake, Rattle and Roll (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
2.

Flip Flop and Fly (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
3.

Honey Hush (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
4.

Well All Right (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
5.

Hide & Seek (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
6.

Morning, Noon and Night (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
7.

The Chicken and the Hawk (Up, Up, and Away) (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
8.

Corrine Corrina (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
9.

Boogie Woogie Country Girl (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
10.

Midnight Special Train (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
11.

Rock a While (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
12.

Lipstick, Powder and Paint (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
13.

Midnight Cannonball (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
14.

The Chill Is On (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
15.

Oke-She-Moke-She-Pop (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
16.

You're Driving Me Crazy (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
17.

TV Mama (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
18.

Tomorrow Night (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
19.

Don't You Cry (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
20.

Sweet Sixteen (with Van Piano Man Walls Orchestra) (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30
21.

Chains of Love (with Van Piano Man Walls Orchestra) (Extrait)

Joe Turner

0:30

21 chansons

59 min

© Rhino