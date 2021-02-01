The Platinum Collection
Soul
2007
1.
Shake, Rattle and Roll (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
2.
Flip Flop and Fly (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
3.
Honey Hush (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
4.
Well All Right (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
5.
Hide & Seek (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
6.
Morning, Noon and Night (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
7.
The Chicken and the Hawk (Up, Up, and Away) (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
8.
Corrine Corrina (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
9.
Boogie Woogie Country Girl (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
10.
Midnight Special Train (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
11.
Rock a While (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
12.
Lipstick, Powder and Paint (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
13.
Midnight Cannonball (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
14.
The Chill Is On (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
15.
Oke-She-Moke-She-Pop (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
16.
You're Driving Me Crazy (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
17.
TV Mama (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
18.
Tomorrow Night (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
19.
Don't You Cry (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
20.
Sweet Sixteen (with Van Piano Man Walls Orchestra) (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30
21.
Chains of Love (with Van Piano Man Walls Orchestra) (Extrait)
Joe Turner
0:30