The Platinum Collection

Pop

2007

1.

Tighten Up (Extrait)

Archie Bell and The Drells

0:30
2.

I Can't Stop Dancing (Extrait)

Archie Bell and The Drells

0:30
3.

Do You Feel It ? (Extrait)

Archie Bell and The Drells

0:30
4.

Do the Choo Choo (Extrait)

Archie Bell and The Drells

0:30
5.

Love Will Rain on You (Extrait)

Archie Bell and The Drells

0:30
6.

(There's Gonna Be A) Showdown (Extrait)

Archie Bell and The Drells

0:30
7.

I Love My Baby (Extrait)

Archie Bell and The Drells

0:30
8.

Girl You're Too Young (Extrait)

Archie Bell and The Drells

0:30
9.

My Balloon's Going Up (Extrait)

Archie Bell and The Drells

0:30
10.

A World Without Music (Extrait)

Archie Bell and The Drells

0:30
11.

Don't Let The Music Slip Away (Extrait)

Archie Bell and The Drells

0:30
12.

Wrap It Up (Extrait)

Archie Bell and The Drells

0:30
13.

Monkey Time (Extrait)

Archie Bell and The Drells

0:30
14.

Here I Go Again (Extrait)

Archie Bell and The Drells

0:30
15.

When You Left Heartache Began (Extrait)

Archie Bell and The Drells

0:30
16.

Giving up Dancing (Extrait)

Archie Bell and The Drells

0:30
17.

Dog Eat Dog (Extrait)

Archie Bell and The Drells

0:30
18.

You're Mine (Extrait)

Archie Bell and The Drells

0:30
19.

(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay (Extrait)

Archie Bell and The Drells

0:30
20.

Tighten Up (Extrait)

Archie Bell and The Drells

0:30

20 chansons

52 min

© Rhino

