The Platinum Collection
Pop
2007
1.
Tighten Up (Extrait)
Archie Bell and The Drells
0:30
2.
I Can't Stop Dancing (Extrait)
Archie Bell and The Drells
0:30
3.
Do You Feel It ? (Extrait)
Archie Bell and The Drells
0:30
4.
Do the Choo Choo (Extrait)
Archie Bell and The Drells
0:30
5.
Love Will Rain on You (Extrait)
Archie Bell and The Drells
0:30
6.
(There's Gonna Be A) Showdown (Extrait)
Archie Bell and The Drells
0:30
7.
I Love My Baby (Extrait)
Archie Bell and The Drells
0:30
8.
Girl You're Too Young (Extrait)
Archie Bell and The Drells
0:30
9.
My Balloon's Going Up (Extrait)
Archie Bell and The Drells
0:30
10.
A World Without Music (Extrait)
Archie Bell and The Drells
0:30
11.
Don't Let The Music Slip Away (Extrait)
Archie Bell and The Drells
0:30
12.
Wrap It Up (Extrait)
Archie Bell and The Drells
0:30
13.
Monkey Time (Extrait)
Archie Bell and The Drells
0:30
14.
Here I Go Again (Extrait)
Archie Bell and The Drells
0:30
15.
When You Left Heartache Began (Extrait)
Archie Bell and The Drells
0:30
16.
Giving up Dancing (Extrait)
Archie Bell and The Drells
0:30
17.
Dog Eat Dog (Extrait)
Archie Bell and The Drells
0:30
18.
You're Mine (Extrait)
Archie Bell and The Drells
0:30
19.
(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay (Extrait)
Archie Bell and The Drells
0:30
