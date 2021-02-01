The Platinum Collection
R&B
2007
1.
Walking the Dog (Extrait)
Rufus Thomas
0:30
2.
Little Sally Walker (Extrait)
Rufus Thomas
0:30
3.
Can Your Monkey Do the Dog (Extrait)
Rufus Thomas
0:30
4.
Jump Back (Extrait)
Rufus Thomas
0:30
5.
Down Ta My House (Extrait)
Rufus Thomas
0:30
6.
Willy Nilly (Extrait)
Rufus Thomas
0:30
7.
I Think I Made a Boo Boo (Extrait)
Rufus Thomas
0:30
8.
The Memphis Train (Extrait)
Rufus Thomas
0:30
9.
The Dog (Extrait)
Rufus Thomas
0:30
10.
That's Really Something Good (Extrait)
Rufus Thomas
0:30
11.
Somebody Stole My Dog (Extrait)
Rufus Thomas
0:30
12.
The World Is Round (Extrait)
Rufus Thomas
0:30
13.
Sister's Got a Boyfriend (Extrait)
Rufus Thomas
0:30
14.
Sophisticated Sissy (Extrait)
Rufus Thomas
0:30
15.
I Didn't Believe (Extrait)
Rufus Thomas
0:30
16.
Can't Ever Let You Go (Extrait)
Rufus Thomas
0:30
17.
Bird and Bees (Extrait)
Rufus Thomas
0:30
18.
Night Time Is the Right Time (Extrait)
Rufus Thomas
0:30