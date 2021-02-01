The Platinum Collection

R&B

2007

1.

Walking the Dog (Extrait)

Rufus Thomas

0:30
2.

Little Sally Walker (Extrait)

Rufus Thomas

0:30
3.

Can Your Monkey Do the Dog (Extrait)

Rufus Thomas

0:30
4.

Jump Back (Extrait)

Rufus Thomas

0:30
5.

Down Ta My House (Extrait)

Rufus Thomas

0:30
6.

Willy Nilly (Extrait)

Rufus Thomas

0:30
7.

I Think I Made a Boo Boo (Extrait)

Rufus Thomas

0:30
8.

The Memphis Train (Extrait)

Rufus Thomas

0:30
9.

The Dog (Extrait)

Rufus Thomas

0:30
10.

That's Really Something Good (Extrait)

Rufus Thomas

0:30
11.

Somebody Stole My Dog (Extrait)

Rufus Thomas

0:30
12.

The World Is Round (Extrait)

Rufus Thomas

0:30
13.

Sister's Got a Boyfriend (Extrait)

Rufus Thomas

0:30
14.

Sophisticated Sissy (Extrait)

Rufus Thomas

0:30
15.

I Didn't Believe (Extrait)

Rufus Thomas

0:30
16.

Can't Ever Let You Go (Extrait)

Rufus Thomas

0:30
17.

Bird and Bees (Extrait)

Rufus Thomas

0:30
18.

Night Time Is the Right Time (Extrait)

Rufus Thomas

0:30

18 chansons

45 min

© Rhino