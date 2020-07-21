The Power
Jazz
2020
1.
Fire in My Bones (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
2.
Spread Love Round the World (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
3.
If God Be for Me (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
4.
King of Kings (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
5.
Grace That Saved Me (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
6.
Love Pour (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
7.
Spanish Nights (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
8.
Guitar Caviar (Interlude) (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
9.
We Made It (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
10.
Everywhere I Go (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
11.
All I Need Is You (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
12.
More of You, Less of Me (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30