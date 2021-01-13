The Prelude Implicit (Deluxe Edition)
Rock
2016
1.
With This Heart (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
2.
Visibility Zero (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
3.
The Unsung Heroes (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
4.
Rhythm in the Spirit (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
5.
Refugee (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
6.
The Voyage of Eight Eighteen (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
7.
Camouflage (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
8.
Summer (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
9.
Crowded Isolation (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
10.
Section 60 (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
11.
Home on the Range (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
12.
Oh Shenandoah (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30