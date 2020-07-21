The Real Me
Rock
2008
1.
Life Is Wonderful (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30
2.
River Deep, Mountain High (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30
3.
The Real Me (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30
4.
Always On Your Side (feat. Debby Boone) (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30
5.
Gotta Get Through This (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30
6.
MacArthur Park (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30
7.
Lies (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30
8.
This Is Me You're Talking To (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30
9.
Remember When It Rained (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30
10.
In A Manner Of Speaking (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30
11.
Bridge Over Troubled Water (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30
12.
Dream On (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30