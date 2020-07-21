The Real Me

Rock

2008

1.

Life Is Wonderful (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30
2.

River Deep, Mountain High (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30
3.

The Real Me (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30
4.

Always On Your Side (feat. Debby Boone) (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30
5.

Gotta Get Through This (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30
6.

MacArthur Park (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30
7.

Lies (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30
8.

This Is Me You're Talking To (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30
9.

Remember When It Rained (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30
10.

In A Manner Of Speaking (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30
11.

Bridge Over Troubled Water (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30
12.

Dream On (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30

12 chansons

55 min

© John Sawyer

