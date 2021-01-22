The Return of Jerry Lee
Country
2014
1.
Save the Last Dance for Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Break Up (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Livin' Lovin' Wreck (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Baby, Baby, Bye Bye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Lewis Boogie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
The Return of Jerry Lee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Turn Around (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
I'm Feeling Sorry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
I've Been Twistin' (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
I Get the Blues When It Rains (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
As Long as I Live (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
I Can't Trust Me in Your Arms Anymore (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Seasons of My Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
John Henry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
21.
How's My Ex Treating You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
22.
Love Made a Fool of Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
23.
Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30