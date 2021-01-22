The Return Of Rock!
Rock
2015
1.
I Believe In You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Maybelline (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Flip, Flop And Fly (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Roll Over Beethoven (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Don`t Let Go (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Herman The Hermit (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Baby, Hold Me Close (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
You Went Back On Your Word (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Corine, Corina (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Sexy Ways (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Got You On My Mind (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30