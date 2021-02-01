What's It All About

What's It All About

As Falls Wichita, So Falls Wichita Falls

As Falls Wichita, So Falls Wichita Falls

From This Place

From This Place

Slide 1 of 19

Solo from "More Travels"

Solo from "More Travels" (Extrait) Pat Metheny

Third Wind

Third Wind (Extrait) Pat Metheny

Letter From Home

Letter From Home (Extrait) Pat Metheny

Better Days Ahead

Better Days Ahead (Extrait) Pat Metheny

Last Train Home

Last Train Home (Extrait) Pat Metheny

Half Life of Absolution

Half Life of Absolution (Extrait) Pat Metheny

The Road to You

The Road to You (Extrait) Pat Metheny

First Circle

First Circle (Extrait) Pat Metheny

Have You Heard

Have You Heard (Extrait) Pat Metheny

The Road to You