The Road to You
Jazz
2006
1.
Have You Heard (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
2.
First Circle (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
3.
The Road to You (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
4.
Half Life of Absolution (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
5.
Last Train Home (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
6.
Better Days Ahead (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
7.
Naked Moon (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
8.
Beat 70 (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
9.
Letter From Home (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
10.
Third Wind (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
11.
Solo from "More Travels" (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30