The Rock and the Tide

The Rock and the Tide

Rock

2010

1.

Road To Ride On (Extrait)

Joshua Radin

0:30
2.

Streetlight (Extrait)

Joshua Radin

0:30
3.

Here We Go (Extrait)

Joshua Radin

0:30
4.

We Are Only Getting Better (Extrait)

Joshua Radin

0:30
5.

The Rock and The Tide (Extrait)

Joshua Radin

0:30
6.

You Got What I Need (Extrait)

Joshua Radin

0:30
7.

Nowhere to Go (Extrait)

Joshua Radin

0:30
8.

Think I'll Go Inside (Extrait)

Joshua Radin

0:30
9.

The Ones With The Light (Extrait)

Joshua Radin

0:30
10.

You're Not As Young (Extrait)

Joshua Radin

0:30
11.

One Leap (Extrait)

Joshua Radin

0:30
12.

Wanted (Extrait)

Joshua Radin

0:30
13.

Brand New Day (Reprise) (Extrait)

Joshua Radin

0:30

13 chansons

46 min

© Universal Music Canada