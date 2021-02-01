The Rodney Crowell Collection

The Rodney Crowell Collection

Country

2008

1.

Ashes by Now (Extrait)

Rodney Crowell

0:30
2.

'Till I Gain Control Again (Extrait)

Rodney Crowell

0:30
3.

Voila, an American Dream (Extrait)

Rodney Crowell

0:30
4.

Queen of Hearts (Extrait)

Rodney Crowell

0:30
5.

Shame on the Moon (Extrait)

Rodney Crowell

0:30
6.

Old Pipeliner (Extrait)

Rodney Crowell

0:30
7.

Stars on the Water (Extrait)

Rodney Crowell

0:30
8.

Heartbroke (Extrait)

Rodney Crowell

0:30
9.

I Don't Have to Crawl (Extrait)

Rodney Crowell

0:30
10.

Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight (Extrait)

Rodney Crowell

0:30
11.

Victim or a Fool (Extrait)

Rodney Crowell

0:30
12.

I Ain't Living Long Like This (Extrait)

Rodney Crowell

0:30

12 chansons

47 min

© Rhino - Warner Records