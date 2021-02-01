The Rodney Crowell Collection
Country
2008
1.
Ashes by Now (Extrait)
Rodney Crowell
0:30
2.
'Till I Gain Control Again (Extrait)
Rodney Crowell
0:30
3.
Voila, an American Dream (Extrait)
Rodney Crowell
0:30
4.
Queen of Hearts (Extrait)
Rodney Crowell
0:30
5.
Shame on the Moon (Extrait)
Rodney Crowell
0:30
6.
Old Pipeliner (Extrait)
Rodney Crowell
0:30
7.
Stars on the Water (Extrait)
Rodney Crowell
0:30
8.
Heartbroke (Extrait)
Rodney Crowell
0:30
9.
I Don't Have to Crawl (Extrait)
Rodney Crowell
0:30
10.
Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight (Extrait)
Rodney Crowell
0:30
11.
Victim or a Fool (Extrait)
Rodney Crowell
0:30
12.
I Ain't Living Long Like This (Extrait)
Rodney Crowell
0:30