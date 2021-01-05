The Salley Gardens: A Treasury Of English Song

Musique classique

2013

1.

Traditional: The Lark In The Clear Air (Arr. Phyllis Tate) (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
2.

Traditional: The Salley Gardens (Arr. Benjamin Britten) (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
3.

Traditional: She Moved Thro' The Fair (Arr. Herbert Hughes) (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
4.

Vaughan Williams: Linden Lea (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
5.

2. Now Sleeps The Crimson Petal (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
6.

Holst: The Heart Worships, H. 95 (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
7.

Bridge: Come To Me In My Dreams, H. 71 (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
8.

Bridge: Love Went A-Riding, H. 114 (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
9.

Bax: Rann Of Exile (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
10.

Traditional: How Sweet The Answer (Arr. Benjamin Britten) (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
11.

Traditional: O Waly, Waly (Arr. Benjamin Britten) (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
12.

Anonymous: I Will Give My Love An Apple (Arr. Benjamin Britten) (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
13.

Believe Me If All Those Endearing Young Charms (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
14.

Vaughan Williams: Silent Noon (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
15.

4. Sleep (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
16.

Elgar: Like To The Damask Rose (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
17.

Quilter: 3 Songs, Op. 3: I. Love's Philosophy (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
18.

Sleep (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
19.

1. Twilight Fancies (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
20.

2. Young Venevil (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
21.

Traditional: Barbara Allen (Arr. Roger Quilter) (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
22.

Traditional: The Ash Grove (Arr. Benjamin Britten) (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
23.

Spottiswoode: Annie Laurie (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
24.

Traditional: I Know Where I'm Goin' (Arr. Herbert Hughes) (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30
25.

Traditional: The Minstrel Boy (Arr. Benjamin Britten) (Extrait)

Yvonne Kenny

0:30

25 chansons

1 h 02 min

© Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC)