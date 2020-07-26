The Seasons, Op.37bis (Tchaikovsky)
Musique classique
2014
1.
The Seasons, Op.37bis: I. January: By the Hearth (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30
2.
The Seasons, Op.37bis: II. February: Carnival (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30
3.
The Seasons, Op.37bis: III. March: Song of the Lark (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30
4.
The Seasons, Op.37bis: IV. April: Snowdrop (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30
5.
The Seasons, Op.37bis: V. May: Starlit Night (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30
6.
The Seasons, Op.37bis: VI. June: Barcarolle (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30
7.
The Seasons, Op.37bis: VII. July: Song of the Reaper (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30
8.
The Seasons, Op.37bis: VIII. August: Harvest Song (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30
9.
The Seasons, Op.37bis: IX. September: Hunter's Song (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30
10.
The Seasons, Op.37bis: X. October: Autumn Song (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30
11.
The Seasons, Op.37bis: XI. November: "Troika" (Sleigh-Ride) (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30
12.
The Seasons, Op.37bis: XII. December: Christmas (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30