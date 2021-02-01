The Seduction Of Claude Debussy

Musique électronique

1999

1.

Il pleure (At The Turn Of The Century) (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
2.

Born On A Sunday (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
3.

Dreaming IN Colour (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
4.

On Being Blue (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
5.

Continued In Colour (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
6.

Rapt: In The Evening Air (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
7.

Metaforce (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
8.

The Holy Egoism Of Genius (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
9.

La flûte de Pan (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
10.

Metaphor On The Floor (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
11.

Approximate Mood Swing No:2 (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
12.

Pause (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
13.

Out Of This World (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
Pour des raisons de droits musicaux, plusieurs chansons de cet album ne sont actuellement pas disponibles. Notre équipe travaille à améliorer cette situation.

13 chansons

57 min

© ZTT Records