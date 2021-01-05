The Seer

The Seer

Rock

2014

Disque 1

1.

Look Away (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
2.

The Seer (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
3.

The Teacher (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
4.

I Walk The Hill (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
5.

Eiledon (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
6.

One Great Thing (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
7.

Hold The Heart (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
8.

Rememberance Day (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
9.

Red Fox (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
10.

Sailor (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
11.

Restless Natives (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
12.

Margo's Theme (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
13.

Highland Scenery (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
14.

Home Came The Angels (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
15.

Song Of The South (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
16.

Honky Tonk Woman (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
17.

Hold The Heart (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Restless Natives (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
2.

Restless Natives (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
3.

I Will Run For You (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
4.

Look Away (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
5.

The Teacher (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
6.

One Great Thing (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
7.

Song Of The South (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
8.

Look Away (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
9.

One Great Thing (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30

26 chansons

2 h 30 min

© UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)