The Session Recorded In London With Great Guest Artists

The Session Recorded In London With Great Guest Artists

Rock

1973

1.

Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Trouble In Mind (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Early Morning Rain (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

No Headstone On My Grave (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Pledging My Love (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Memphis (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Drinking Wine, Spo-Dee-O-Dee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Music To The Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Bad Moon Rising (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Sea Cruise (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Sixty Minute Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Movin' On Down The Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Rock & Roll Medley: Good Golly Miss Molly/Long Tall Sally/Jenny, Jenny (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

14 chansons

56 min

© Mercury Records