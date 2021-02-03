The Session Recorded In London With Great Guest Artists
Rock
1973
1.
Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Trouble In Mind (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Early Morning Rain (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
No Headstone On My Grave (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Pledging My Love (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Memphis (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Drinking Wine, Spo-Dee-O-Dee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Music To The Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Bad Moon Rising (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Sea Cruise (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Sixty Minute Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Movin' On Down The Line (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Rock & Roll Medley: Good Golly Miss Molly/Long Tall Sally/Jenny, Jenny (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30