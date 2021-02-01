The Shadows in the 60s

Pop

1989

1.

Dance On (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
2.

Foot Tapper (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
3.

Guitar Tango (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
4.

Man of Mystery (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
5.

The Stranger (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
6.

Midnight (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
7.

36-24-36 (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
8.

Peace Pipe (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
9.

Stars Fell on Stockton (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
10.

The Boys (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
11.

Mary-Anne (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
12.

Don't Make My Baby Blue (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
13.

The Frightened City (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
14.

The Savage (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
15.

Shindig (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
16.

The Breeze and I (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
17.

All Day (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
18.

What a Lovely Tune (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
19.

Bo Diddley (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
20.

Quartermaster's Stores (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
21.

The Bandit (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
22.

Little "B" (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
23.

South of the Border (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
24.

Shazam (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 01 min

© Parlophone UK