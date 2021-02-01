The Shadows in the 60s
Pop
1989
1.
Dance On (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
2.
Foot Tapper (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
3.
Guitar Tango (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
4.
Man of Mystery (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
5.
The Stranger (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
6.
Midnight (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
7.
36-24-36 (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
8.
Peace Pipe (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
9.
Stars Fell on Stockton (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
10.
The Boys (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
11.
Mary-Anne (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
12.
Don't Make My Baby Blue (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
13.
The Frightened City (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
14.
The Savage (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
15.
Shindig (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
16.
The Breeze and I (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
17.
All Day (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
18.
What a Lovely Tune (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
19.
Bo Diddley (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
20.
Quartermaster's Stores (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
21.
The Bandit (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
22.
Little "B" (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
23.
South of the Border (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
24.
Shazam (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30