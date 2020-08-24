The Shakin Killer

The Shakin Killer

Rock

2020

1.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Hand Me Down My Walking Cane (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

I'll Make It All Up To You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Jambalaya (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Rockin' With Red (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

It'll Be Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

I'm On Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Down The Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

What I'd Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Milkshake Mademoiselle (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Baby Baby Bye Bye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

Lewis Boogie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

20 chansons

47 min

© Excess Music