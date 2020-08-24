The Shakin Killer
Rock
2020
1.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Hand Me Down My Walking Cane (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
I'll Make It All Up To You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Jambalaya (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Rockin' With Red (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
I'm On Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Down The Line (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
What I'd Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Milkshake Mademoiselle (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Baby Baby Bye Bye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Lewis Boogie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30