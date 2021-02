Saying Somethin'! / The Hap'nin's / The Rat Race Blues / Reminiscin'

Saying Somethin'! / The Hap'nin's / The Rat Race Blues / Reminiscin'

Gigi Gryce and the Jazz Lab Quintet

Gigi Gryce and the Jazz Lab Quintet

An Evening In Casablanca

An Evening In Casablanca (Extrait) Gigi Gryce

Let Me Know

Let Me Know (Extrait) Gigi Gryce

You'll Always Be the One I Love

You'll Always Be the One I Love (Extrait) Gigi Gryce

Take The A Train

Take The A Train (Extrait) Gigi Gryce

THE SHOW MUST GO ON with Gigi Gryce, Vol. 2