Get The Best Collection

Get The Best Collection

When the Lights Are Low

When the Lights Are Low

Chariot (I Will Follow Him)

Chariot (I Will Follow Him)

I Couldn't Live Without Your Love: Hits, Classics & More

I Couldn't Live Without Your Love: Hits, Classics & More

Away In A Manger, Hark The Herald Angels Sing

Away In A Manger, Hark The Herald Angels Sing (Extrait) Petula Clark

In A Little Moment

In A Little Moment (Extrait) Petula Clark

Once In Royal David's City

Once In Royal David's City (Extrait) Petula Clark

Where Did My Snowman Go

Where Did My Snowman Go (Extrait) Petula Clark

It's Foolish But It's Fun

It's Foolish But It's Fun (Extrait) Petula Clark

I've Grown Accustomed To His Face

I've Grown Accustomed To His Face (Extrait) Petula Clark

THE SHOW MUST GO ON with Petula Clark, Vol. 02