The Socalled Seder - A Hip-Hop Haggadah
Hip-hop
2006
1.
Pesach Zeit (featuring P. Love) (Extrait)
Socalled
0:30
2.
1st Cup (Extrait)
Socalled
0:30
3.
Four Questions (Extrait)
Socalled
0:30
4.
L.M.P.G. (featuring Katie Moore and Teah) (Extrait)
Socalled
0:30
5.
The 10 Plagues (featuring Bless and Killah Priest) (Extrait)
Socalled
0:30
6.
Dayenu (featuring Paul Shapiro and Elaine Hoffman Watts) (Extrait)
Socalled
0:30
7.
2nd Cup: Bless the Wine (featuring Bless and Susan Hoffman Watts) (Extrait)
Socalled
0:30
8.
Who Knows One? (featuring David Krakauer with Pete Sokolow) (Extrait)
Socalled
0:30
9.
3rd Cup: Yahu (featuring Matisyahu and Trevor Dunn) (Extrait)
Socalled
0:30
10.
To the Red Sea Interlude (Extrait)
Socalled
0:30
11.
The Miriam Drum Song (Chad Gadya) (featuring Ganesh Anandan) (Extrait)
Socalled
0:30
12.
Passout for Passover (Extrait)
Socalled
0:30