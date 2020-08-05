The Socalled Seder - A Hip-Hop Haggadah

The Socalled Seder - A Hip-Hop Haggadah

Hip-hop

2006

1.

Pesach Zeit (featuring P. Love) (Extrait)

Socalled

0:30
2.

1st Cup (Extrait)

Socalled

0:30
3.

Four Questions (Extrait)

Socalled

0:30
4.

L.M.P.G. (featuring Katie Moore and Teah) (Extrait)

Socalled

0:30
5.

The 10 Plagues (featuring Bless and Killah Priest) (Extrait)

Socalled

0:30
6.

Dayenu (featuring Paul Shapiro and Elaine Hoffman Watts) (Extrait)

Socalled

0:30
7.

2nd Cup: Bless the Wine (featuring Bless and Susan Hoffman Watts) (Extrait)

Socalled

0:30
8.

Who Knows One? (featuring David Krakauer with Pete Sokolow) (Extrait)

Socalled

0:30
9.

3rd Cup: Yahu (featuring Matisyahu and Trevor Dunn) (Extrait)

Socalled

0:30
10.

To the Red Sea Interlude (Extrait)

Socalled

0:30
11.

The Miriam Drum Song (Chad Gadya) (featuring Ganesh Anandan) (Extrait)

Socalled

0:30
12.

Passout for Passover (Extrait)

Socalled

0:30
12 chansons

39 min

© JDub Records