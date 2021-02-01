The Soft Parade (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

The Soft Parade (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

Rock

2019

Disque 1

1.

Tell All The People (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Touch Me (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Shaman's Blues (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Do It (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Easy Ride (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

Wild Child (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

Runnin' Blue (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

Wishful Sinful (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

The Soft Parade (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
10.

Who Scared You (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Tell All the People (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Touch Me (Doors Only Mix) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Runnin' Blue (Doors Only Mix) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Wishful Sinful (Doors Only Mix) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Who Scared You (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

Roadhouse Blues (Screamin' Ray Daniels a.k.a. Ray Manzarek On Vocals) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

(You Need Meat) Don't Go No Further [Screamin' Ray Daniels a.k.a. Ray Manzarek On Vocals] (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

I'm Your Doctor (Screamin' Ray Daniels a.k.a. Ray Manzarek On Vocals) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

Touch Me (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
10.

Runnin' Blue (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
11.

Wishful Sinful (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

Disque 3

1.

I Am Troubled (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Seminary School (a.k.a. Petition the Lord with Prayer) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Rock Is Dead (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Chaos (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

25 chansons

2 h 26 min

© Rhino - Elektra