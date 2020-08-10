The Song Diaries

Pop

2019

1.

Groovejet (Orchestral Version) (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
2.

Take Me Home (Orchestral Version) (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
3.

Murder on the Dancefloor (Orchestral Version) (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
4.

Move This Mountain (Orchestral Version) (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
5.

Music Gets the Best of Me (Orchestral Version) (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
6.

Mixed up World (Orchestral Version) (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
7.

Catch You (Orchestral Version) (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
8.

Me and My Imagination (Orchestral Version) (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
9.

Today the Sun's on Us (Orchestral Version) (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
10.

Heartbreak (Make Me a Dancer) (Orchestral Version) (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
11.

Bittersweet (Orchestral Version) (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
12.

Not Giving up on Love (Orchestral Version) (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
13.

Young Blood (Orchestral Version) (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
14.

Love is a Camera (Orchestral Version) (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
15.

Wild Forever (Orchestral Version) (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
16.

A Pessimist is Never Disappointed (Orchestral Version) (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
17.

Love is You (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
18.

Take Me Home (Orchestral Disco Version) (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
19.

Murder on the Dancefloor (Orchestral Disco Version) (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30

19 chansons

1 h 13 min

© Cooking Vinyl Limited