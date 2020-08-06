The Sound of Johnny Tillotson
Pop
2014
1.
Earth Angel (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
2.
Poetry in Motion (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
3.
Without You (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
4.
Send Me the Pillow You Dream On (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
5.
Dreamy Eyes (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
6.
Why Do I Love You So (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
7.
I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love with You) (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
8.
Jimmy's Girl (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
9.
True, True Happiness (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
10.
Pledging My Love (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
11.
It Keeps Right on A-Hurtin' (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30