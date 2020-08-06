The Sound of Johnny Tillotson

The Sound of Johnny Tillotson

Pop

2014

1.

Earth Angel (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
2.

Poetry in Motion (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
3.

Without You (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
4.

Send Me the Pillow You Dream On (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
5.

Dreamy Eyes (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
6.

Why Do I Love You So (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
7.

I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love with You) (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
8.

Jimmy's Girl (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
9.

True, True Happiness (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
10.

Pledging My Love (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
11.

It Keeps Right on A-Hurtin' (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30

11 chansons

28 min

© Synergie OMP